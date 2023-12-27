Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AGGZF remained flat at $38.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

