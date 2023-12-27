Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.16. 5,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,448. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$42.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$972.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.94.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
