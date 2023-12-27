AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MITT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

