Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -58.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

