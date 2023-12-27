Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -58.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Alico Stock Performance
Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALCO
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alico
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.