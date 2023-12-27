Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 575,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,252. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.61.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

