American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $323.15 million, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 186,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,093.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Vanguard by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Vanguard by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

