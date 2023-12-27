Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Gumer Alvero Sells 460 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $151,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.07. The stock had a trading volume of 221,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,878. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $382.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

