Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.16. The stock had a trading volume of 717,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

