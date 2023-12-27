Analyzing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 1.42 -$291.75 million ($2.62) -1.03 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.72) -4.15

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -102.86% N/A -43.25% CEL-SCI N/A -172.29% -88.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 CEL-SCI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 341.97%. CEL-SCI has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States. It also offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company is developing CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are LEAPS based product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.