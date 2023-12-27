Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 119.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.6%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

ARI opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

