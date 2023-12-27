ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:ARX opened at C$19.66 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4368812 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

