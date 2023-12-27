ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1271 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

AETUF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 4,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

