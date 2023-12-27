Ark Price Tops $0.97 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $172.98 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002518 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002736 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,847,616 coins and its circulating supply is 177,848,400 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

