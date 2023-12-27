ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,297 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,653.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,253,837 shares in the company, valued at $51,963,776.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,560,693.14.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $60,211.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 798,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

