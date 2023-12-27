Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

