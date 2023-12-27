Astar Trading Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $699.42 million and $154.87 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,328,277,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,420,891,144 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

