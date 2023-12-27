Auto Prop Reit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$23.38 million for the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.