Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $41.85 or 0.00096899 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00027429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,476,702 coins and its circulating supply is 365,443,792 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

