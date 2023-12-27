Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $125.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.70 or 0.00022340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.31 or 1.00022293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012053 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010725 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00208080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,497,906 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.43519696 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $208,258,188.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.