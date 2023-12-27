Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 702531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Baylin Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.03. Baylin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 932.26% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of C$23.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0029231 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.