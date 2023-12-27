Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $275.94 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.94 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.72 or 0.05456448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,860,464 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,120,464 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

