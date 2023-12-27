Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $2.51

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

