Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

