Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,292. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

