BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Volume Hits $626,373.05 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $539.37 million and approximately $626,373.05 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $43,431.90 or 0.99965157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012048 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010569 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00205372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,457.71160714 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $598,348.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.