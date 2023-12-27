Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $323.52 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.47 or 0.00042567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $323.52 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00073218 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025813 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000213 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
