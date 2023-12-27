Bitcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $43,393.36 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $849.76 billion and $26.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00594870 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00175604 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024049 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,582,637 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
