Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Andres Finkielsztain Sells 15,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$66,300.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 14.4 %

Bitfarms stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.53. 6,170,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,711. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

