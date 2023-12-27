BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $67.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002523 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002102 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000114 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $45,807,057.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

