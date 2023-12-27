Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 106.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.