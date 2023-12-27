BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.96 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.65 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $327.33 or 0.00751311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,064 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,303.17914772. The last known price of BNB is 291.74793244 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1927 active market(s) with $2,082,814,370.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

