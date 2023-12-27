Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BYD opened at C$277.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$253.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$247.43. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$197.66 and a 12-month high of C$281.27.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6100787 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
