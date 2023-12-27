Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$277.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$253.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$247.43. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$197.66 and a 12-month high of C$281.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6100787 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$282.92.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

