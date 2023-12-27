Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Sells $689,851.84 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares in the company, valued at $59,516,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 68.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 9.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

