C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.31. 34,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 25,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.20 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.04.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

