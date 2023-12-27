Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 16,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

