Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 16,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
