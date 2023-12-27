Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
CPZ stock traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.11. 5,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.34 and its 200-day moving average is 14.89. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.35.
In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
