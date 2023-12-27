Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ stock traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.11. 5,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.34 and its 200-day moving average is 14.89. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.35.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

