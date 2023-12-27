Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.37. 488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
