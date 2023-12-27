Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.40. 16,758,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,465,684. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $411.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

