Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS ARKG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,443 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

