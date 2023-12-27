Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 245 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

