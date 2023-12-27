CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

