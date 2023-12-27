CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.
About CareCloud
