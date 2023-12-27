CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Critical Analysis

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.85 -$7.51 million $0.42 54.29 Healthcare Trust $344.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. CareTrust REIT pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CareTrust REIT and Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

