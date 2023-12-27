CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $472.74 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00010646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $472.74 million and approximately $577,804.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.06 or 1.00027102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00218235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003623 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.58798598 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,464,325.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

