Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

CAT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,968. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.27.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.