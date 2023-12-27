CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.43 or 1.00049477 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010722 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00195254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06099042 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,942,690.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

