Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -2,654.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $876.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 20.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

