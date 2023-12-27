Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 6,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Certara Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 522,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
