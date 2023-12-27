Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 6,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 522,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.