CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

CEU stock opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$853.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6301616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.74.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

