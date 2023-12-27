Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$483.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.70 million.

