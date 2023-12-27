Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 54839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 26.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

